PCB lays off 10 domestic staffers but still no pay cuts for players: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly started laying off its lower-level staff in a bid to soften the financial blow cause by the novel coronavirus pandemic.



In the first phase, the board has reportedly fired at least 10 long-serving members of its domestic staff, who have already been handed their termination letters and told not to report for work next month.

The board's decision to pass the financial burden on its least paid employees could expose it to criticism, especially when it has not forced pay cuts on any of its highly paid members of playing and support staff.

However, according to PCB sources, the board plans on firing "unnecessary and inactive" staff at senior levels as well.

At present, the board has a staff of around 800 people and while only employees from the admin side have been dismissed, they will be fired from other departments as well.

