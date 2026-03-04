Brazil’s Rodrygo ruled out of World Cup: reports

Brazil's Rodrygo reacts during an international friendly against Senegal at Emirates Stadium in London on November 15, 2024. — Reuters

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has a ruptured ACL and meniscus in his right knee, likely keeping him out of this summer's World Cup for his native Brazil.

Rodrygo injured his leg after entering as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Getafe in a La Liga match on Monday, Real announced on Tuesday.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus of his right leg," the club said in a statement.

Rodrygo, 25, is expected to be out for up to a year if he has surgery, preventing him from representing Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19. Brazil's first match is June 13 against Morocco in Group C in East Rutherford, N.J., followed by games against Haiti and Scotland in group-stage play.

He played in all five of Brazil's games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting two and totalling one assist.

Rodrygo, who had been dealing with tendinitis and was sidelined a month before Monday's action, has one goal, three assists and 27 shots (11 on target) in 19 matches (six starts) for Real Madrid in 2025-26. He has three goals and six assists in 27 games in all competitions.

He has 42 career goals and 36 assists in 232 matches (154 starts) for Brazil's Santos FC of Serie A (2017-19) and Real Madrid (2019-present).

Brazil's soccer federation issued a statement Tuesday on Rodrgyo's setback.

"The CBF expresses its solidarity with the athlete Rodrygo Goes, forward for Real Madrid and the Brazilian National Team, who suffered a serious injury during the match against Getafe in the Spanish League," the statement read.

"Rodrygo sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and the outer meniscus of his right knee. The CBF wishes the athlete a speedy recovery and that he returns to the pitch as soon as possible."