Declan Rice injury update provided ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal

Arsenal's Declan Rice in action during their Premier League match against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on December 20, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hopeful about Declan Rice featuring in a Premier League game at Brighton on Wednesday.

Rice was instrumental in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, a match which restored their five-point lead at the top of the table in the English top flight.

The English midfielder, who is a cornerstone of the Gunners, provided a match-winning assist for Jurrien Timber’s goal in the second half to help Arteta’s side win back-to-back matches against their London rivals.

However, in the second half, Declan Rice was seen to strain a muscle while racing back to snuff out a counterattack.

The 27-year-old was on the field until the 76th minute when he was replaced by Christian Norgaard.

Arteta, after the match, said that Declan will undergo a medical assessment, and after that, Arsenal will decide whether he will play the Wednesday match or not.

Mikel Arteta was asked for an update on the midfielder in his pre-match press conference. The Spaniard said, “He was much better today.

“Obviously, we haven’t really trained because we’ve only had two days to prepare. So, hopefully, he’s going to be better tomorrow.”

Arteta also provided an update on Martin Odegaard, who is suffering from a knee problem and Kai Havertz.

“Kai, has done part of the session so we will have to wait and see whether he is available and then in what conditions,” Arteta said.

”Martin [Odegaard] is the other one. We will see. We have to wait and see how comfortable he is to do certain actions.”