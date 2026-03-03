T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram urges calm before ‘fresh start’ against New Zealand

Aiden Markram of South Africa during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 of South Africa net session at Eden Gardens on March 03, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — AFP

KOLKATA: South Africa captain Aiden Markram has called for calm and simplicity as his side prepares to face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The Proteas head into the knockout stage as the tournament’s only unbeaten side, boasting a perfect record of seven victories from seven matches.

The 2024 runners-up are in the midst of a remarkable run of form, having secured 15 wins in their last 16 T20 World Cup fixtures. This formidable streak has installed them as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

However, Markram was quick to downplay the external expectations, insisting the team’s focus remains firmly on their own performance.

“With regards to being favourites or not, that's all different people's opinions,” Markram said on the eve of the semi-final.

“(For) us as a team, (we want to) really just try to focus on putting good games of cricket together and playing that exciting brand that we've been trying to play the last 18 months or so, and if it comes off, then hopefully it's entertaining and can sort of put us into a good position.

He emphasised the importance of consistency, adding: "We are not trying to do anything different tomorrow. We'll keep hammering away at the things that we have done well and that have got us here. If we can execute that well again tomorrow, we stand a chance."

South Africa secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over New Zealand when the sides met in the group stage in Ahmedabad. However, the skipper was adamant that previous result would count for little in the high-pressure environment of a semi-final.

“I wish cricket was that easy. New Zealand are a quality team. They've proved that over many years now, and we had a good run out against them in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then, and it's a completely fresh start tomorrow,” Markram said.

“It being a semi-final is exciting as well, so I don't think it's as straightforward as just being able to repeat that. There are a lot of variables in this game, but the boys are very excited for the opportunity to play in a semi-final against a good team like New Zealand, and we'll try to bring our best game to the front again,” he added.

Having played five of their seven matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday's clash will be South Africa’s first at Eden Gardens in this tournament.

While the venue presents a new challenge, Markram expressed confidence in his team's ability to adapt quickly.

“We have got a lot of good experience in the group. Quinny reads conditions really well from behind the stumps and that makes a massive difference for us,” he said

“We get that around the group and the guys come up with plans from there and ultimately you need to execute them.

For the unversed, South Africa have never played a T20 International at the iconic Eden Gardens and will be determined to make a winning start at the venue as they aim to secure their place in the final.