Lewis Hamilton ‘still hungry’ and ‘still focused on the dream’

Lewis Hamilton after his final race for Mercedes on December 8, 2024. — Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is “still hungry” and “still focused on the dream” as he enters his 20th season of Formula One.

In 2025, when the seven-time world champion joined Ferrari, his first season with the sport's oldest and most glamorous team was a disaster as he failed to stand on the podium for the first time in his career.

Even teammate Charles Leclerc outscored him leveing him 86 points behind.

At one stage, last season, Lewis said that he was “absolutely useless” and called on Ferrari to replace him.

But in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Lewis Hamilton wrote: “Twenty seasons as an F1 driver. It’s hard to even grasp the reality of that number.

“It started with a dream. A dream some called ridiculous and said would never amount to anything. Despite that, the dream never changed, and I never stopped chasing it.

“A dream has to be matched with action and, above all, belief. Belief that doesn’t break no matter what’s thrown in your face or what you come up against. There will always be people who doubt you, people who try to block you, but you can’t ever stop fighting.”

Hamilton continued saying that during the 20 years of his career, he has made many mistakes, which helped him learn a lot of things.

“Twenty years filled with incredible highs and brutal lows, with more mistakes than I can count. But those mistakes made the journey even sweeter,” he stated.

“You hold the power to your destiny. Everything you need to succeed is within you. You will need help along the way, like I did, but that spark, that fire, is already inside you.

“I’m forever grateful for the lessons, the quiet moments, the chaos, and the many people who helped me chase and achieve my dreams.

“I’m grateful for the doubters and for the ones who tried to knock me down, too. I’m still here, 20 years on, still standing, still hungry, still focused on the dream. No holding back.”

The F1 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.