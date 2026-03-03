Former Pakistan captains question Shadab Khan's leadership credentials

Shadab Khan of Pakistan reacts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — AFP

Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez have sparked a fresh debate over all-rounder Shadab Khan’s role in the national side, openly questioning both his place in the playing XI and the growing speculation surrounding his potential captaincy.

During a recent interview with a local news channel, Afridi delivered a blunt assessment of Shadab’s current form and his prospects of leading the national team.

The former all-rounder also expressed concern over what he described as inconsistent performances in recent outings and criticised the continued backing from the team management.

“Looking at his performance, I wouldn’t even keep him in the team, let alone give him the captaincy,” Afridi said.

The 49-year-old further elaborated, suggesting that repeated support from the coaching staff had kept Shadab in contention despite his struggles.

“The head coach is giving Shadab chance after chance. That’s why I said Shadab can become the next Pakistan captain. But looking at his recent performances, he doesn’t even deserve a place in the playing XI,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Hafeez also weighed in on the leadership debate, questioning the logic of appointing a player as captain if he is not firmly securing his spot in the side.

The former team director stressed that such decisions could repeat past mistakes.

“Then you will make the same mistake again — you are making someone captain who doesn’t even have a place in the team. Shadab is a very good player and he has delivered outstanding performances for Pakistan,” Hafeez said.

He further highlighted the specific demands of Shadab’s role in the shortest format, underlining that a bowling all-rounder must make a significant impact with the ball before his batting is considered an added advantage.

“He is a bowling all-rounder. In the T20 format, he has to bowl his full four overs, and then his batting comes into play. But so far, Shadab hasn’t shown that sharpness in his bowling, so I don’t think he deserves a place in the team at this time. However, if he becomes captain, then I will be really surprised,” he added.

Speaking about Pakistan’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, the team began their league-stage matches on a positive note, defeating the Netherlands by three wickets.

However, they suffered a heavy 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India in their second match. Pakistan bounced back strongly against Namibia, securing a commanding 102-run victory in their final group-stage fixture.

Their first Super Eights clash against New Zealand was washed out, followed by a defeat to England. Pakistan concluded their campaign with a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka.

Following the T20 World Cup disappointment, Pakistan are set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in Dhaka from March 11 to 15.