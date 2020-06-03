PCB set for big blow as Asia Cup 2020 likely to be postponed: report

Postponement of Asia Cup 2020 will be a blow to tournament hosts Pakistan. Photo: AFP

The Asia Cup 2020 is highly likely to be postponed due to the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) continued deferral on a final decision, Geo Super understands.

The hosting rights to the continental tournament lie with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was expected to agree to stage the event in Dubai due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan.

The ACC, in a meeting in March, was expected to rule on the situation but the COVID-19 pandemic had the meeting postponed and the matter has been in a limbo ever since.

Almost three months later, ACC President Nazmul Hasan Papon still has not set a date for a meeting to chalk out the way forward.

Sources within the ACC tell Geo Super that the tournament is now heading towards a postponement.

The international cricket calendar has been in a state of disarray due to cancellations en masse of tours and series over the past few months. With cricket set to return from next month, boards are now scrambling to fit in their money-making T20 leagues, which is a threat to international tournaments such as the Asia Cup and World T20.

