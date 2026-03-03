Jarrell Miller delivers verdict on Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (right) and Arslanbek Makhmudov. — Instagram/Reuters

Jarrell Miller has delivered an honest verdict on a fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov, saying it will not be an easy fight for the former heavyweight champion.

Fury will enter the ring after 16 months, when he fights the Russian. In his last two fights, the Briton was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, the only boxer to beat him in his career, after which the Briton announced his retirement from boxing last January.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision to take on Makhmudov. The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be Briton’s tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

When Tyson Fury was far from boxing, Arslanbek Makhmudov, in the same period, was competing. In his last fight, he defeated British boxer Dave Allen by a unanimous decision at the end of 2025.

Miller, while sharing his thoughts on Fury vs Makhmudov, explained the weakness of the Briton and said that the Russian will not be an easy opponent for him.

“Anybody who’s a little taller for Tyson gives him a little problem, if you watch history. The thing is, will Makmudov’s chin hold up, and will he be a little aggressive?” Miller said.

“If Makmudov can be aggressive, use a little head movement, and come forward, I think he can give Tyson a lot of problems. I think Tyson still pulls through, but I don’t think it’s an easy fight like everybody thinks it is. The guy can crack and he does have some meanness in him, let’s see how long he stands up.”