Pakistani runners shine at 2026 Tokyo Marathon

Pakistani runners shine at the 2026 Tokyo Marathon on March 3, 2026. — File

KARACHI: Pakistani runners delivered determined performances at the 2026 Tokyo Marathon, one of the seven World Marathon Majors and among the most prestigious road races on the global calendar, attracting tens of thousands of participants from across the world.

Zeeshan Ali of Sialkot, currently based in Seoul, led the Pakistani contingent with an impressive time of 2 hours, 40 minutes and 9 seconds.

Sadiq Shah of Karachi completed the race in 2:56:27, while Ayaz Abdullah, also from Karachi, clocked 3:06:48. Bilal Umar of Karachi crossed the finish line in 3:30:14.

UK-based Mohammad Abu Bakr Afzal posted a time of 3:37:49. Veteran runner Bacha Khan of Karachi finished in 3:41:11, while Islamabad-based anchorperson Rehman Azhar recorded 3:50:18. Asad Tungekar of Karachi completed his run in 3:51:35.

Hassan Ijaz finished with a time of 5:31:11, and Miqdad Mohammad of Karachi clocked 5:57:35. Two female runners, Semeena Khan and Shazia Nawaz, also successfully completed the marathon.

The participation of runners from Karachi, Islamabad and Sialkot, along with members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, United States and South Korea, reflects the steady growth of marathon running among Pakistanis on the global stage.