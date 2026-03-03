Arman Tsarukyan reveals timeline for lightweight title shot

An undated photo of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. — Instagram/arm_011

Arman Tsarukyan has revealed he is set to challenge for the UFC lightweight title, with the fight scheduled for September or October.

This past weekend at the RAF 06, Tsarukyan was up against Georgio Poullas in a freestyle wrestling match, where he punched his opponent. Afterwards, many fans questioned his repeated antics, both inside and outside the UFC, saying he may never get a chance at the gold.

Despite being the number one contender, Arman was not given a title shot at the lightweight division for reasons like punching a fan at UFC 300, headbutting Dan Hooker in 2025, and pulling out of the title fight at UFC 311 due to a hernia.

Speaking on an Ariel Helwani show, the No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender revealed that he is in talks with the chief business officer of UFC, Hunter Campbell, and he could potentially fight for the 155-pound strap in September or October.

“I already talked to Hunter [Campbell] a couple of weeks ago. We got a couple of options, like a title fight, just fights. Any title fight. 170,145,155 [pounds],” Arman Tsarukyan said.

“Fighting for the 155-pound title in September and October after [Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje].”

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will next take on interim champion Justin Gaethje. The title unification bout is expected at the White House on June 14 or during International Fight Week.

During the same interview, Tsarukyan added that UFC should be happy after his RAF 06 melee.

Multiple clips on the internet have surfaced in which Poullas is slapping, eye-poking, and throwing several hand strikes at Tsarukyan, instead of wrestling.

“They should be happy that a UFC fighter didn’t let anyone beat him. UFC fighter number one went into freestyle wrestling, beat the freestyle wrestler, and showed the level of the UFC,” Arman added.