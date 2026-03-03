Ali Tareen reacts following Multan Sultans' return to PSL 11

Ali Jahangir Tareen, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, responds after receiving a notice from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on October 23, 2025. – X/@aliktareen

Ali Tareen has reacted following the official confirmation that the new franchise, Sialkot Stallionz, has been rebranded as Multan Sultans after CD Ventures acquired a majority stake ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from 26 March to 3 May.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference attended by Salman Naseer, franchise owner Hamza Majeed and CD Ventures chief Gohar Shah.

CD Ventures has acquired a majority stake in the franchise, which was originally purchased by OZ Developers for Rs1.85 billion at the PSL auction in January.

Naseer revealed that, following the latest developments, the franchise’s valuation has now risen to Rs2 billion annually.

Speaking at the press conference, Gohar Shah confirmed his appointment as the franchise’s CEO and expressed his commitment to restoring South Punjab’s representation in the league.

Tareen took to social media platform 'X' and sought to clarify the nature of his departure, emphasising that his decision was amicable despite the deep personal investment he had made over nearly a decade.

After seven years with Multan Sultans, I left with no regrets. That chapter of my life gave me some of my proudest moments, and I will always be grateful for it.



The only moment that truly affected me was when Multan was removed from the league.



That hurt. More than anything.… — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) March 3, 2026

"After seven years with Multan Sultans, I left with no regrets. That chapter of my life gave me some of my proudest moments and I will always be grateful for it," Tareen wrote.

The former owner reflected on the most emotional moments of his tenure with the franchise, highlighting the challenges and heartaches he experienced beyond personal achievements.

"The only moment that truly affected me was when Multan was removed from the league. That hurt. More than anything. Not because of what it meant for me, but because of what it meant for the fans and the people of South Punjab," he stated.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the Multan Sultans and the impact on South Punjab, he highlighted the region's historical underrepresentation in national sports and the pride the team instilled in its community.

"South Punjab has always been underrepresented. Its people are passionate, talented and deserve every platform they can get. Multan Sultans was never just a cricket team. It was a symbol of pride for an entire region that has long been overlooked. It takes passionate people who care about the region to fight for representation," he said.

Reflecting on the transition of ownership and the return of the franchise to its original city, Tareen expressed his gratitude toward the new owner for championing the cause of South Punjab.

"And so, I want to thank Gohar Shah for fighting for the people of South Punjab and bringing Multan Sultans back to the PSL. The city has its team again. South Punjab has its voice again," he concluded.