Logan Webb to lead team USA as WBC rotation confirmed

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) poses during Photo Day at Scottsdale Stadium on Feb 19, 2026. — Reuters

Team USA have confirmed their pitching rotation for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, with Logan Webb set to start the opening pool game against Brazil on Friday.

Manager Mark DeRosa announced that the San Francisco Giants ace will take the ball in Game 1, followed by two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who is scheduled to face Britain. National League Cy Young holder Paul Skenes will start Game 3 against Mexico.

DeRosa explained that the rotation has been carefully structured with pitch-count “guardrails” in place to balance tournament demands with players’ preparations for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

"Yeah, it's set up," DeRosa said after Team USA's first workout.

"There's obviously guardrails for the tournament ... pitch count-wise, but there's also guardrails for guys having to throw on certain days to get ready for their team's Opening Day."

New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean is lined up for game four against Italy, but is currently recovering from a cold. A decision on his availability will be made closer to the fixture.

Captain Aaron Judge described the squad’s quality as exceptional, insisting it goes beyond a typical All-Star team. The United States are aiming to avenge their defeat to Japan in the 2023 final and reclaim the title.

it is pertinent to mention that several players, including Skenes and reliever Griffin Jax, who both attended the Air Force Academy, have spoken about the pride of representing their country. Team USA will play exhibition games before pool action begins in Houston on Friday.