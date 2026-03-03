Reasons revealed behind Aleem Dar's resignation from PCB Selection Committee

Match Umpire Aleem Dar signals during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Oman at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 19, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. - ICC

Former International Umpire Aleem Dar has reportedly resigned from the Pakistan men's national selection committee, citing frustration over the authority of coach Mike Hesson and the perceived silence of fellow committee member Aqib Javed, following the team's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the 57-year-old felt increasingly sidelined during selection discussions and was particularly opposed to the inclusion of players Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan in the squad for the aforementioned tournament.

Dar reportedly advocated for wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to be promoted to the crucial No. 6 batting position, arguing that if opportunities were being afforded to inconsistent performers, Rizwan deserved the same level of confidence from the panel.

Insiders further allege that the dynamic within the committee compounded Dar's sense of frustration.

Former pacer Aqib Javed is said to have consistently aligned with the views of head coach Mike Hesson during deliberations, while former captain Misbah-ul-Haq remained silent on key decisions.

This perceived lack of robust debate and independent thinking is understood to have left Dar feeling isolated and his contributions undervalued.

Dar’s resignation marks an abrupt end to his time as a selector, having only been appointed on October 11, 2024, as part of a revamped panel that also included Javed, ex-Test captain Azhar Ali and analyst Hasan Cheema.

The Green Shirts failed to reach the semi-finals, bowing out in the Super Eights stage following a washout against New Zealand and a subsequent defeat to England.

Their campaign, which included a heavy loss to arch-rivals India, has triggered widespread criticism and introspection within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a related move, the PCB has imposed significant fines on the players in response to the team's lacklustre performance.

Sources have confirmed that each player has been fined Rs 5 million, with the board making it unequivocally clear that financial benefits will now be strictly performance-based.

Aleem Dar’s exit from the selection panel closes a brief chapter in a legendary career.

The former umpire holds the world record for the most men’s international matches officiated, having stood in 435 Tests, ODIs and T20Is, which included four World Cup finals.