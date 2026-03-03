Shahid Afridi reacts to reports of PCB fining Pakistan players

Former Pakistan Cricket Player Shahid Afridi looks on prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England at National Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - ICC

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has spoken out amid reports suggesting that national team players may face hefty fines following their disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

During a recent interview at a local news channel, Afridi shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate about fines and player management in domestic cricket.

He expressed his opinion that underperforming players should be sent to first-class cricket, given adequate rest and that financial penalties alone are insufficient.

"They are thinking small, wondering what can be done with 5 million. In my opinion, this isn’t really a fine. Those who haven’t performed should be sent to first-class cricket. There are some players whom I believe shouldn’t come back for at least 2 years. In my view, these punishments are enough," Afridi said.

He further elaborated on the importance of giving players rest and making necessary adjustments within teams, adding his perspective on the role of official directives.

"Those who need rest should be given rest, and changes should be made within the players. These punishments are sufficient; the 5 million is enough. And as far as I know, no official statement has come from the PCB regarding this," he stated.

The former all-rounder’s remarks come after reports indicated that Pakistan, the 2009 champions, exited the 20-team tournament last week following a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights match.

That win was their only against a full-member nation, as they suffered defeats to arch-rivals India and England in earlier stages. Their match against New Zealand was washed out due to persistent rain in Colombo.

Pakistan’s early exit marks the second consecutive T20 World Cup where they failed to reach the semi-finals, their last qualification being in 2022, when they finished as runners-up.

In response, sources claim the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reviewing the possibility of imposing fines of Rs5 million per player for poor tournament performances. It is understood that any penalties, if applied, may not be uniform.

Players deemed to have delivered “extremely disappointing” performances could face heavier sanctions, while those with satisfactory performances may avoid fines.

Following the T20 World Cup heartbreak, Pakistan is set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played in Dhaka from March 11 to 15.