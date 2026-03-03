Salman Naseer reveals which two teams will clash in PSL 11 opener

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer addresses a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on October 29, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer has officially confirmed the teams and venue for the opening match of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

While addressing the media, Naseer revealed that defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on tournament debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in Lahore, with the opening ceremony set to take place ahead of the clash.

He also revealed that the first leg of the tournament will see most matches being held in Lahore, with the official schedule set to be announced soon.

Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that the grand finale of the PSL 11 might be held outside Pakistan to give overseas fans the opportunity to experience it.

When asked about the possibility of hosting a match abroad, Naseer addressed the matter, emphasising that the league's expanding global reach was being carefully considered.

"The schedule will be announced later this week, so everything will become clear. But definitely, this was an issue under consideration — that our overseas Pakistanis also want to enjoy the PSL and experience it," Naseer said.

"Now, as we are becoming a global league, maybe we should take at least one match overseas. Whether that will happen this year or next year, you will get clarity by the end of this week," he added.

Regarding the possibility of hosting PSL matches in Peshawar, Naseer addressed concerns about the venue's readiness and the league's plans for the city.

He explained that the league's management had conducted a site visit to assess the stadium conditions before making any decisions.

"Our team visited the Peshawar stadium and found that a few things were not up to the mark, including the ground conditions. That’s why we shifted the National T20 Cup. Our effort is to take the PSL to Peshawar. Everything will be clarified by the end of this week," he stated.