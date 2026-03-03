Giannis Antetokounmpo set to return as Milwaukee Bucks host Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks during interviews at media day at Intuit Dome on Feb 14, 2026. — Reuters

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his first appearance since January when the Bucks take on the Boston Celtics, according to international media reports on Monday.

The 31-year-old forward, who is still officially listed as questionable on the Bucks’ injury report, has missed 15 games since straining his right calf on 23 January. Overall, Antetokounmpo has missed 29 games this season due to the ongoing injury.

This game will mark his first outing since the 5 February NBA trade deadline, which passed without a move despite speculation over his future.

Antetokounmpo has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to Milwaukee.

“I’m committed to the Milwaukee Bucks. I’m committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, Coach Doc and Jon in the front office. Out of my mouth and the way I’ve carried myself, you will never hear me say I don’t want to be a Milwaukee Buck,” Antetokounmpo said.

In Antetokounmpo’s absence, the Bucks have gone 8-7 and currently sit three games outside the final Eastern Conference play-in spot.

This season, the two-time NBA MVP and ten-time All-Star is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 30 starts.

Antetokounmpo remains the Bucks’ franchise leader in games (889), points (21,377), rebounds (8,831), assists (4,456) and blocked shots (1,086), and he led the team to their first NBA championship in 50 years in 2021.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting his return, with the Bucks hoping their talismanic forward can help boost their playoff push in the closing stages of the season.