Match officials announced for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

Umpire Richard Illingworth during match three of the One Day International Series between Ireland and the West Indies at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin. - AFP

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and Umpires has been unveiled for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the knockout fixtures set to take place in Kolkata and Mumbai.

For the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday, 4 March at the Eden Gardens, Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will serve as the on-field umpires.

Illingworth previously stood as an on-field umpire during South Africa’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan two years ago.

Wharf, meanwhile, also officiated New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan during the group stage of the ongoing tournament.

They will be supported by Nitin Menon as third umpire, while Rod Tucker has been appointed fourth umpire. Javagal Srinath will take on the role of match referee for the Kolkata encounter.

The second semi-final, scheduled for Thursday, 5 March in Mumbai, will see India take on England. Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker have been named as the on-field umpires for the contest.

Gaffaney also officiated when the two sides met at the same stage during the 2024 edition of the tournament. Paleker, on the other hand, has overseen two of England’s matches in this year’s competition, as well as India’s victory over the Netherlands.

Adrian Holdstock will act as the third umpire in Mumbai, with Paul Reiffel appointed as fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will serve as match referee.

Semi-final 1 – Kolkata, Wednesday 4 March 2026

South Africa v New Zealand

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth & Alex Wharf

Third umpire: Nitin Menon

Fourth umpire: Rod Tucker

Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Semi-final 2 – Mumbai, Thursday 5 March 2026

India v England