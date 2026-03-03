LA LIGA: Martin Satriano stuns Real Madrid as Getafe claim shock victory

An undated picture of Getafe CF's Martín Satriano. — Instagram/ getafecf

MADRID: Real Madrid missed the opportunity to close the gap on La Liga leaders FC Barcelona after a stunning strike from Martín Satriano earned Getafe CF a shock 1-0 victory here at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday.

Satriano’s spectacular volley just before half-time flew into the top corner beyond Thibaut Courtois, securing a famous win for the visitors and condemning Madrid to a second successive league defeat.

The result leaves Los Blancos four points behind Barcelona, with both sides having played 26 matches.

Madrid were again without Kylian Mbappe, who continues to recover from a knee ligament injury suffered at the end of 2025.

Getafe delivered a disciplined defensive performance and frustrated the hosts throughout. Goalkeeper David Soria produced several crucial saves, including denying Vinícius Júnior in a one-on-one situation during the first half.

After the break, manager Alvaro Arbeloa made attacking changes in an attempt to increase the tempo, including withdrawing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid pushed forward in search of an equaliser, with Antonio Rüdiger heading narrowly wide and substitute Rodrygo also going close.

However, the frustration grew as the home side struggled to break down Getafe’s resilient defence.

Matters worsened in stoppage time when Franco Mastantuono was sent off for abusive language towards referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz. Getafe’s Adrián Liso was also dismissed for time-wasting.

It is pertinent to mention that Arbeloa has now lost four out of his 12 games in charge, although he has had to make do without both Mbappe and England midfielder Jude Bellingham through injury.

Madrid will look to halt their alarming dip in form when they face Celta Vigo on Friday.