Chicago Bears eye Maxx Crosby trade amid concerns over price tag

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior go a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov 29, 2024 — Reuters

The Chicago Bears have emerged as one of the leading contenders to acquire Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, with reports suggesting a deal could be struck as early as this week.

The Bears, in urgent need of pass-rushing reinforcements, see Crosby as a natural fit for their defensive line.

Crosby, 28, is a five-time Pro Bowler and has recorded four seasons with double-digit sacks. In the most recent campaign, he amassed ten sacks alongside 73 tackles and 20 quarterback hits in just 15 games, highlighting his disruptive impact.

His arrival could immediately bolster Chicago’s defence, which has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently.

However, the potential cost of acquiring Crosby has sparked debate among analysts. Lou Scataglia of Bear Goggles On warns that the price could be steep, potentially involving two first-round draft picks.

Scataglia argues that trading such high-value picks could undermine the Bears’ ability to build sustainably through the draft.

“Some of the NFL’s best teams are constructed via drafting and developing talent,” Scataglia noted. “Parting with two first-rounders could strip the front office of the ability to secure blue-chip prospects.”

The comparison with the Dallas Cowboys’ trade of Micah Parsons last year, which cost them two first-round selections, illustrates the kind of investment Crosby could command.

While his talent is undeniable, questions remain over whether the short-term gain outweighs the long-term cost for a team still in the process of rebuilding.

As discussions continue, Bears fans will be watching closely to see if the franchise prioritises immediate defensive improvement over future draft capital.