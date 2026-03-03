Lions to trade David Montgomery to Texans: reports

An undated photo of NFL running back David Montgomery. — X

The Detroit Lions are trading running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Lions will receive offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and fourth- and seventh-round picks in next month's draft in exchange, per NFL Network.

ESPN reported Sunday that Montgomery wanted out of Detroit after three seasons, seeking a situation where he wasn't splitting carries with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery, who turns 29 in June, is owed $6 million for the 2026 season.

With Joe Mixon sitting out the entire season with an injury, the Texans finished 22nd in the NFL in rushing in 2025 at 108.9 yards per game. Rookie Woody Marks led the team with 703 yards on the ground, and Nick Chubb, who turned 30 in December, added 506 yards.

David Montgomery rushed for a career-low 716 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games (no starts) in the 2025 season.

He has rushed for 6,115 yards and 59 touchdowns and caught 231 passes for 1,890 yards and four TDs in 105 games (79 starts) with the Chicago Bears (2019-22) and Lions. Chicago drafted him in the third round in 2019.

The transaction can become official on the first day of the new league year on March 11.

Earlier Monday, the Texans reportedly agreed to trade starting right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick.

Scruggs, 26, has played in 37 games (20 starts) since the Texans drafted him in the second round in 2023.

Gibbs, who turns 24 on March 20, made his third Pro Bowl in as many seasons in 2025 after rushing for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 starts.