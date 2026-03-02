Pakistan women's team's return from South Africa delayed

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third Women's ODI against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban on March 1, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan women's cricket team's return home from South Africa has been delayed due to the ongoing cross-border tensions in the Middle East and the partial closure of the region's airspace, sources told Geo Super on Monday.

The national team was originally scheduled to depart from Durban for Pakistan via Dubai on Monday night, following the conclusion of the ODI series, as the flight operations in the Middle East remained affected due to the ongoing regional tensions.

Although the flight operations were resumed on a limited scale today, the national women's team's return journey will begin only after the complete restoration of the flight operations, sources said.

Consequently, Pakistan women's team's stay in Durban was extended, and the situation regarding their return will likely become clear in the next two to three days, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan toured South Africa for a three-match each T20I and ODI series, both of which were won by the hosts 2-1.

The national team capped off the white-ball tour with a thumping 119-run victory over South Africa in the third ODI at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts piled up a massive total of 306/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Sadaf Shamas and captain Fatima Sana, before a collective bowling effort booked South Africa to a modest 187 in 36.2 overs.

Pakistan squads

T20I: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

ODI: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.