India to host Afghanistan for multi-format series in June

KARACHI: The Afghanistan men's cricket team will tour India for a one-off Test, followed by three ODIs, scheduled to run from June 6 to 20, respectively.

The multi-format will get underway with the one-off Test, scheduled to be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10.

The upcoming fixture will not be a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and will mark only the second meeting between the two sides.

The first Test between India and Afghanistan was played in 2018, which the former won dominantly by an innings and 262 runs.

Following the red-ball fixture, India and Afghanistan will square off in their first-ever bilateral series – a three-match ODI assignment, slated to be played between June 14 and 20.

The series opener will be played in Dharamsala, while Lucknow and Chennai will host the remaining two ODIs on June 14 and 20, respectively.

Notably, Afghanistan's multi-format tour of India is set to get underway just six days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the final of which is slated to be played on May 31.

The home series against Afghanistan will be India's first after the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, while the former will be hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Schedule of Afghanistan's tour of India:

One-off Test: June 6-10 in New Chandigarh

First ODI: June 14 in Dharamshala

Second ODI: June 17 in Lucknow

Third ODI: June 20 in Chennai