Fabio Wardley keeps door open for Tyson Fury

This collage of photos shows Fabio Wardley (left) and Tyson Fury. — Instagram/Reuters

Fabio Wardley has said that he will be ready for a blockbuster fight against Tyson Fury if the “Gypsy King” beats Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback bout.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight ruler and is heading towards his first defence. The Briton was upgraded to full champion status after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him and vacated his belt.

Wardley is set to face Daniel Dubois in Manchester on May 9 in his first title defence.

The WBO ruler has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also did the same with Justis Huni last year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabio Wardley said that his door is always open for a showdown against Tyson Fury.

“I had an open invitation to him at the start of the year before he signed up for his fight with Makhmudov and before I even signed my fight with Daniel,” Wardley told Sky Sports.

“I said look if you want to go straightaway we can go straightaway, it’s no bother.

“But if he wants a little warm-up and he wants to get through that and see how he feels, blah, blah, blah, then cool, no bother to me. I’ll still be ready and waiting after I’m done with Daniel for a massive fight.”

Fury, in his last two fights, was defeated by Usyk, the only boxer to beat him in his career, after which the Briton announced his retirement from boxing last January.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision to take on Makhmudov. The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be Briton’s tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.