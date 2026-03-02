Floyd Mayweather announces fight against kickboxing legend

An undated photo of Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. — Reuters

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has announced a fight against kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis, which will be his third fight of 2026.

The fight is scheduled to take place in Athens, Greece, in June, and it will be an exhibition bout.

Mayweather’s June fight will be a preparation contest ahead of his blockbuster rematch with Manny Pacquiao on September 19.

'Money' Mayweather is also believed to be facing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in Africa in April.

Floyd Mayweather, on Monday, revealed his excitement for a busy 2026 in an Instagram post with a fight poster.

"2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me,” he wrote

"I’m on the way to entertain!! Athens, Greece. Get ready for an all out exhibition. This summer will be a legendary battle.

"June is the month where history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level."

Floyd is facing a mixed martial artist for the second time in his career, as he has previously fought UFC star Conor McGregor in his last pro boxing fight.

Zambidis also hinted at a fight with a boxing legend on his social media before it was confirmed, showing the pair to face off at the Oak Arena in Athens.

The Greek kickboxer, 45, had announced his retirement after a victory against Steve Moxon in 2015, after which he fought a boxing match in 2019 as well.

Mike Zambidis is an 18-time kickboxing world champion, mostly represented by kickboxing promotion K1 MAX. He possesses a record of 158 wins in 180 fights, featuring 87 knockouts.