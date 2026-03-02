Pakistan down Malaysia to qualify for Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semi-finals

Pakistan's Zikriya Hayat (left) in action during their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Malaysia at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 2, 2026. — FIH

ISMAILIA: Pakistan registered a dominant 5-3 victory over Malaysia here at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Monday to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The crucial fixture got off to a contrasting start as Malaysia took an early lead in the 12th minute, courtesy of a field goal by Muhajir Abdu Rauf, only for Pakistan to net the equaliser the following minute through Rana Waheed Ashraf.

Malaysia reclaimed the lead heading into the second quarter as Akhimullah Anuar successfully converted a penalty corner in the 14th minute.

Pakistan took a minute into the second quarter to negate Malaysia's lead again, thanks to Zikriya Hayat's field goal, and the scoreboard remained intact at 2-2 at the halfway mark.

The penultimate quarter followed the same pattern as Malaysia pulled ahead when Fitri Saari struck in the 40th minute, but their lead lasted just over five minutes as Ahmad Nadeem netted the equaliser in the extra time.

Pakistan brought out their best in the final quarter and were soon rewarded with the lead when Sufyan Khan successfully converted a penalty corner in the 49th minute.

Captain Ammad Butt then bolstered Pakistan's lead to 5-3 in the 56th minute, and their advantage remained intact until the final whistle.

The 5-3 victory over Malaysia marked Pakistan's second in the ongoing FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, as they had clinched a narrow 5-4 victory over China in the campaign opener and propelled them into the semi-finals with a game to spare, scheduled to be played against Austria at the same venue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opponent for the semi-finals will be determined following the completion of the group stage.