Atletico’s Simeone wants players to remain disciplined against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts during their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 8, 2026. — Reuters

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is not taking Barcelona as an easy opponent despite a 4-0 lead going into Tuesday’s second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie, calling his players to remain disciplined when facing the LaLiga champions.

Atletico's first-half blitz stunned Barcelona last month, and the Catalan side failed to finish a match without scoring a goal in a domestic competition for the first time this season.

Atletico are aiming for their first Copa del Rey final since 2012-13.

"We're thinking about the match ahead of us, against a very good opponent, who are attacking, open and play as a team, making them one of the most competitive sides in LaLiga and in Europe," Simeone told reporters on Monday.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona are in red-hot form as they have scored seven goals in their last two matches, including a hat-trick from Lamine Yamal against Villarreal on Saturday.

In their league match in December, Barcelona defeated Atletico 3-1.

"(Yamal) is a very good individual player, particularly dangerous in the final stages of the game... we have to put him where he feels most uncomfortable, which is defending," Simeone said.

Atletico Madrid are third in LaLiga, 13 points behind Barcelona, with 12 games to go. They have also made it to the Champions League round of 16 and will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Simeone said he was happy to be fighting for multiple trophies going into the final three months of the season.

"In summer, you always think, I wish we could compete for everything. Now we're in a fantastic position, fighting for what we want," he said.