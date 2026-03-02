Ian Machado Garry sends message to Islam Makhachev

This collage of photos shows UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev (right) and Ian Machado Garry. — UFC/AFP

Ian Machado Garry has said that he is ready for the title fight against Islam Makhachev, but the Russian needs more time.

The No. 2-ranked 170-pound contender defeated former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his last fight and is aiming for a title shot against Makhachev.

A few weeks ago, Garry decided to travel to Georgia to sharpen his wrestling skills.

When Islam Makhachev, who is known for his top-class wrestling and grappling skills, was asked about Garry’s move to Georgia in an interview with Ushatayka, he replied that a training camp of two-three months cannot make a difference.

“Well, I already said that. This is a mistake for fighters, to go to some training camp for two-three months before the fight in order to get ready for the fight,” Makhachev said.

“It’s in reverse, this plays into such a cruel mistake because a person who goes somewhere for two-three months to prepare and starts to believe in his skills and then it doesn’t work.”

The Dagestani fighter is expected to make his return to the Octagon and defend his welterweight title for the first time after Ramadan.

As per Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev will fight between May and July. However, it seems like “The Future” does mind waiting.

Recently, Ian Machado Garry has posted a post-training photo of himself taken in Gori, Georgia and in the caption, he wrote that he is ready to fight, but the pound-for-pound No. 1 is not ready yet.

“I’m ready… He needs more time. Imagine being the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and needing MORE time,” he wrote.