Pakistan cricketers likely to be penalised after T20 World Cup 2026 debacle

Pakistan players walk off the field after their loss against England in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking to penalise national cricketers following the team's underwhelming campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, sources told Geo Super on Monday.

The 2009 champions bowed out of the ongoing 20-team tournament last week after failing to beat Sri Lanka by a substantial margin in their last Super Eights match.

Their five-wicket victory over the Lankan Lions was their only against a full-member nation as they suffered defeats at the hands of arch-rivals India and England in the group and Super Eight stages, respectively, while their match against New Zealand was washed out due to persistent rain in Colombo.

Pakistan's exit extended their inability to qualify for the semi-finals for the second straight season, with their previous qualification coming in the 2022 edition when they finished as the runners-up.

Consequently, the PCB is examining the possibility of fining certain players Rs5 million each for their poor performances during the tournament and thus is reviewing legal aspects and potential complications surrounding the imposition of such penalties, sources claimed.

It has also been indicated that the fines, if enforced, will not be applied uniformly.



Players whose performances were deemed "extremely disappointing" could face heavier penalties, while those who delivered satisfactory performances may be spared any financial sanction.

It is pertinent to mention that following the T20 World Cup 2026 heartbreak, the Green Shirts are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played in Dhaka from March 11 to 15.