Pakistan women's team's return from South Africa faces uncertainty

Pakistan players celebrate during their third Women's ODI against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on March 1, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan women's cricket team's return home from South Africa has come in jeopardy due to the ongoing cross-border tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the region's airspace, sources told Geo Super on Sunday.

The national team is scheduled to depart from Durban for Pakistan via Dubai on Monday night following the conclusion of the ODI series earlier today, but the ongoing instability in the Middle East has led to the closure of multiple airports in the region, casting doubts over the side's return.

According to the insiders, the national team will only begin their return journey following the formal announcement of the resumption of flight operations in the region.

The sources further suggested that in case of the continued closure of airspace and airports, the national team may need to extend their stay in Durban.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan toured South Africa for a three-match each T20I and ODI series, both of which were won by the hosts 2-1.

The national team capped off the white-ball tour with a thumping 119-run victory over South Africa in the third ODI at Kingsmead in Durban.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts piled up a massive total of 306/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Sadaf Shamas and captain Fatima Sana, before a collective bowling effort booked South Africa to a modest 187 in 36.2 overs.

Pakistan squads

T20I: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

ODI: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.