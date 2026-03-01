Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh in limbo as ODI squad overhaul on cards

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's upcoming tour of Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series faces an uncertain future due to the ongoing regional tensions, while significant changes are expected in their squad for the upcoming assignment, sources told Geo Super on Sunday.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to reach Bangladesh on March 9 for the ODI series, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 11, 13 and 15, respectively.

However, the ongoing regional tensions have made the tour uncertain, which, according to the insiders, would only proceed if the prevailing situation does not escalate travel risks or security concerns.

Meanwhile, the discussions regarding the Green Shirts' squad for the upcoming assignment are expected to commence this week as the former champions shift their focus towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

According to the sources, the selection committee is expected to make significant changes to the composition of the contingent, with youngsters likely to be given the breakthrough at the expense of underperforming first-choice players like Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz.

Since the Green Shirts do not have an immediate T20I assignment, no swift action is expected regarding the shortest format's squad, but around five to six players are likely to be phased out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, sources claimed further.

For the unversed, Pakistan last featured in ODIs in November last year when they hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match series and clean-swept it.

It marked the second series for ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the captain in the longer format, with his maiden assignment being a three-match home series against South Africa, which the Green Shirts won 2-1.