T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-final lineups confirmed after India's qualification

India players celebrate during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

KOLKATA: Co-hosts and defending champions India became the fourth team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a resounding five-wicket victory over West Indies in the high-stakes Super Eights fixture here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The victory, which marked India's second in the Super Eights, helped them finish second in Group 1 with four points in three matches, and their qualification marked the exit of two-time champions West Indies, who slipped down to third with two points in as many games.

India's second-placed finish means they will take on another two-time champions England in the second semi-final of the 20-team tournament, scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

Meanwhile, the first semi-final of the mega event will be played between New Zealand and South Africa here at the Eden Gardens on March 4.

The winning teams of each of the two semi-finals will lock horns in the blockbuster final, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.

Among the four semi-finalists, New Zealand and South Africa are yet to win the coveted T20 World Cup title, while India and England have the opportunity to become the most successful side in the history of the mega event by lifting the silverware for a record third time.

For the unversed, South Africa remained the only unbeaten side in the tournament, stretching their winning run with a comfortable five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their last Super Eights fixture earlier today in New Delhi.

The semi-finals lineup also holds the possibility of the T20 World Cup 2024 final's rematch, which was contested between India and South Africa in Barbados.