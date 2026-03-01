Pakistan edge past China in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 campaign opener

Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf celebrates scoring a goal during their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier match against China at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 1, 2026. — FIH

ISMAILIA: Rana Waheed's twin strike helped Pakistan clinch a narrow 5-4 victory over China in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign opener here at the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Shirts got off to a flying start to the fixture as Sufyan Khan successfully converted the penalty corner in the eighth minute, giving Pakistan an early lead.

China neutralised Pakistan's lead in the opening minute of the second quarter, courtesy of Shihao Du, only for the Green Shirts to reclaim the advantage inside four minutes as Rana Waheed Ashraf struck after being awarded the penalty corner.

Pakistan captain Ammad Butt bolstered Pakistan's lead to 3-1 in the next minute by netting a sensational field goal, which remained intact until halftime.

Abu Mahmood strengthened Pakistan's command on the fixture by scoring through a penalty corner just five minutes into the penultimate quarter, but China significantly pulled things back as Shihao and Quyang Guan struck in the 39th and 42nd minutes, respectively.

Waleed Rana ensured a dominant finish to the penultimate quarter for Pakistan as he netted a field goal to bolster their lead to 5-3.

China made a spirited start to the final quarter, with Xiaojia Zhang reducing the deficit to 5-4 through a field goal in the 49th minute, but the side failed to net a late equaliser despite being awarded two penalty corners.

The victory helped Pakistan secure second position in Group B of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, only behind Malaysia on goal difference, whom they next face at the same venue on Monday.