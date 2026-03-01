Pakistan crush South Africa in third ODI to avoid whitewash

Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas plays a shot during their third ODI against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban on March 1, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

DURBAN: Half-centuries from Sadaf Shamas and captain Fatima Sana, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Pakistan to a thumping 119-run victory over South Africa in the third and last ODI of the series here at the Kingsmead on Sunday.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's decision to field first backfired as the touring side racked up a formidable total of 306/8 on the board in their 50 overs, courtesy of Shamas and Sana.

Shamas top-scored for Pakistan with an anchoring 97 off 82 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and a six, while Sana made a blistering 60 off 41 deliveries, smashing five sixes and three fours.

For her anchoring half-century up the order, Shamas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The duo was supported by experienced top-order batter Sidra Amin and wicketkeeper batter Najiha Alvi, who contributed with 41 and 36, respectively.

Sune Luus was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking three wickets for 42 runs in her nine overs, followed by Nonkululeko Mlaba with two, while Ayanda Hlubi, Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 307-run target, the Proteas batting unit faltered and could yield 187 before getting bowled out in 36.2 overs despite Annerie Dercksen's half-century.

The home side got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost three wickets for just seven runs in two overs.

Following the slump, Dercksen joined top-order batter Faye Tunnicliff, and the duo launched a recovery by putting together 90 runs for the third wicket before Nashra Sandhu broke the budding partnership by dismissing the former, who made a 51-ball 47 with the help of seven fours.

Dercksen was then involved in another crucial partnership, a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket with Sinalo Jafta, before both perished in successive overs, resulting in South Africa slipping to 147/6.

Dercksen remained the top-scorer for the home side with a gutsy 54 off 67 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes, while Jafta made a 34-ball 33.

Their back-to-back dismissals fuelled Pakistan bowlers with momentum, and they ran through South Africa's lower order, eventually booking the home side for a modest total to successfully defend the formidable target.

Sadia Iqbal spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 3/41 in her 10 overs, followed by Nashra, Umme-Hani and skipper Sana with two each, while Tasmia Rubab chipped in with one.