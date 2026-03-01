India ease past West Indies to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

India's Sanju Samson (left) and Tilak Varma bump fists during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

KOLKATA: Right-handed opener Sanju Samson's unbeaten half-century helped India successfully chase down the 196-run target and beat West Indies by five wickets in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The victory, which marked India's second in the stage, propelled them into the semi-finals alongside South Africa, who topped Group 1 by winning each of their three fixtures.

Set to chase a daunting 196-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and four balls to spare, courtesy of Samson's sensible knock.

The right-handed opener oversaw India's successful pursuit with an unbeaten half-century, top-scoring with 97 off 50 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and four sixes.

He was supported by middle-order batter Tilak Varma, who remained the second-best run getter with a 15-ball 27, while captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya chipped in with 18 and 17, respectively.

For West Indies, Shamar Joseph and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each, while Akeal Hosein made one scalp.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav's decision to field first backfired as the Caribbean side accumulated 195/4 in their 20 overs.

West Indies got off to a solid start to their innings, with captain Shai Hope and experienced Roston Chase putting together 68 runs until the former fell victim to Varun Chakravarthy on the fifth delivery of the ninth over.

Hope walked back after scoring a scratchy 32 off 33 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Chase was then joined by in-form Shimron Hetmyer in the middle for a brief 34-run partnership for the second wicket before both fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah in the same over.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for West Indies with a 25-ball 40, studded with five fours and a six, while Hetmyer made 27 off 12 deliveries with the help of two sixes and a four.

West Indies then suffered another setback to their innings in the 15th over when Hardik Pandya got Sherfane Rutherford (24) caught behind and consequently slipped to 119/4.

Following the brief collapse, Rovman Powell and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder took the reins of West Indies' batting charge and ensured a strong finish by registering an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 35 deliveries.

Holder made an unbeaten 37 off 21 deliveries, laced with three sixes and two fours, while Powell struck three fours and two sixes on his way to 34 not out from 19 balls.

Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, taking two wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, while Chakravarthy and Pandya bagged one apiece.