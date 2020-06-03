Crowd or no crowd, Imad Wasim just wants to play cricket again

All-rounder Imad Wasim. Photo: AFP

All-rounder Imad Wasim, ahead of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England, is twice as motivated as usual because not only does the campaign give him the chance to play pro cricket again, it also breaks the monotony of life in lockdown and brings him back to routine life.

While speaking to Geo News, the 31-year-old said that the summer’s England tour was important for players as it was the first one following the COVID-19 lockdown.



"I am very eager to be back on cricket field. It has been a long time, not only for us but for all sports persons. They all want to play their sports and want to get back on the field," Wasim said.

The all-rounder is a regular feature in Pakistan’s white-ball squad and will likely be named in the 25-member unit that will be sent to the UK.

"Obviously, for cricket and cricketers it is a very important tour as you are getting back to your life and routine which is very important. The thing is that every cricketer wants to play whether closed doors or with crowds."

According to the tentative itinerary, Pakistan will play their first Test match in Manchester on August 5 followed by the next two Tests in Southampton on August 13 and 21 respectively.

All three of the T20 matches will be played in Manchester on August 28, 30 and September 1.

Wasim said that Pakistan's goal for the T20I series would be to win and reclaim the ICC T20 ranking top spot, which they lost recently.

"We want to regain our top position in T20Is. I want to see Pakistan among top three sides in all formats. My personal goal is to perform well and improve my ranking as bowler and as an all-rounder. But more important is to win the series because England is one of the best sides in the world."

The forthcoming series will be played in a bio-secure environment under fresh guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines include a prohibition on using saliva, a practice which almost every bowler follows to shine the ball. According to Wasim, it will be difficult for bowlers to abolish the habit right away.

"It is very difficult because it’s an ingrained habit to use saliva on the ball but we will have to respect the ICC’s decision. Obviously it is going to be difficult but once you know that someone else’s life can be in danger then one will be more mindful," he said.

Wasim further said that during the lockdown he spent the time with his family but also increased his training to keep himself fit.

"These are hard times and it is important to keep yourself fit physically," he said.

