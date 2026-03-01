Alyssa Healey hits ton in farewell ODI as Australia crush India

Australia's Alyssa Healey celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 16, 2025. — ICC

HOBART: Departing captain Alyssa Healey's marathon 158-run knock, coupled with Beth Mooney's century, powered Australia to a massive 185-run victory over India in the third and last ODI of the series here at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to field first backfired as the home side racked up a mammoth total of 409/7, courtesy of Healey and Mooney.

The Australian captain remained the top-scorer with a monumental 158 off 98 deliveries, studded with 27 fours and two sixes, followed by Mooney, who made an 84-ball 106, smashing 10 fours and a six.

The duo also shared a 145-run partnership for the third wicket, which came after Healey put together 104 runs for the second with Georgia Voll, who chipped in with a half-century, scoring 62 off 52 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six.

For India, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani bagged two wickets each but were expensive as they conceded 66 and 106 in 10 overs, respectively. Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma and Kashvee Gautam could pick up one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 410-run target, India's batting unit crumbled under the scoreboard pressure and could yield 224 before getting bowled out in 45.1 overs.

Bowling all-rounder Rana remained the top-scorer for India with a cautious 44 off 74 down the order, followed by Jemimah Rodrigues, who made a brisk 42 off 29 deliveries.

Deepti and opener Pratika Rawal were the other notable run-getters for India, making 29 and 27, respectively.

Alana King spearheaded Australia's bowling charge with four wickets off just 33 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Georgia Wareham with two, while Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey chipped in with one apiece.

The victory helped Australia clean sweep the three-match home ODI series against India as they had won the first two fixtures in Brisbane and here, respectively.

Healey capped off her final ODI appearance for Australia with a Player of the Match award, adding another achievement to her glittering career, during which she scored 3777 in 114 innings at 37.02 with the help of eight centuries and 19 fifties.