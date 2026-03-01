T20 World Cup 2026: India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and West Indies' Shai Hope (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

KOLKATA: India have won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.

Head-to-head

Historically, India and the West Indies have faced each other 30 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue leading the head-to-head 19-10, while one match ended in a no result.

In T20 World Cup encounters, the sides have met four times, with the West Indies holding the upper hand with three wins, compared to India's single victory.

Matches: 30

India: 19

West Indies: 10

No Result: 1

Form Guide

India and West Indies enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as both teams have one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, which coincidentally came at the hands of South Africa.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for both sides as the triumphant will advance into the semi-finals.

India: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

West Indies: L, W, W, W, W