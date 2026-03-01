T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten South Africa crush Zimbabwe to end Super Eights campaign

Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. — AFP

DELHI: South Africa defeated a spirited Zimbabwe by five wickets to finish the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 unbeaten on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 154, the Proteas had a shaky start, losing opener Quinton de Kock for a second-ball duck to Sikandar Raza in the first over.

Raza struck again after a brief gap, dismissing skipper Aiden Markram cheaply for four off five deliveries, leaving South Africa reeling at 14-2 in 2.5 overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis then steadied the innings, forming a solid partnership with Rickelton scoring the bulk of the runs.

The 29-run stand was broken when Brad Evans dismissed Rickelton, who had played a crucial knock of 31 off 22 balls, including four sixes, leaving the team at 43-3 in 5.5 overs.

Brevis continued to score through boundaries, easing the pressure as South Africa crossed the 50-run mark, with David Miller joining him at the crease.

However, Miller was dismissed in the final ball of the 10th over as he contributed 22 runs off 16 deliveries with the help of two fours and two sixes by Muzarabani.

The Proteas were five down and went under pressure as Sikandar struck again and got the big wicket of Brevis who played a crucial knock of 43 off 18 deliveries after hitting two four and four sixes reeling the team at 101-5 in 10.4 overs.

Tristan Stubbs and George Linde came to the crease and sealed the win for their team in the 18th over. Stubbs remained unbeaten on 21 off 24 balls, while Linde scored 30 off 21, including two fours and a six.

Batting first, South Africa posted 153-7 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by an outstanding innings from skipper Sikandar Raza.

The Chevrons got off to a strong start, scoring 13 runs in the opening over.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani was dismissed on the second delivery of the second over by Kwena Maphaka, finishing with run-a-ball seven, including one boundary.

Anrich Nortje then removed Brian Bennett, who struggled to maintain momentum, scoring 15 off 13 deliveries with a four and a six, leaving the team at 28-2 in 4.3 overs.

Dion Myers and Raza stabilized the innings with a crucial partnership, helping South Africa cross the 50-run mark. The 38-run stand was broken when Myers fell for 11 off 16 balls, including one four, dismissed by George Linde.

Ryan Burl and Tony Munyonga were the next to depart, scoring 5 and 2 runs respectively, falling to Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch.

Set batter Sikandar Raza eventually fell for a brilliant 73 off 43 balls, featuring eight fours and four sixes, leaving South Africa at 126-6 in 16.3 overs.

Corbin Bosch claimed his second wicket by dismissing Brad Evans, who made 8 off 11 balls, including a six. The innings concluded with Clive Madande unbeaten on 26 off 20 balls, including three fours.

For the Proteas, Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch led the bowling with two wickets each, while George Linde, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje took one wicket each.