India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, IND vs WI Match 52

India and West Indies face off in the 52nd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. — Geo Super

KOLKATA: The 52nd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between hosts India and West Indies is being played here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Historically, India and the West Indies have faced each other 30 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue leading the head-to-head 19-10, while one match ended in a no result.

In T20 World Cup encounters, the sides have met four times, with the West Indies holding the upper hand with three wins, compared to India’s single victory.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.