MLB: Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung sidelined with adductor strain

An undated picture of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. — Instagram/ josh6jung

The Texas Rangers will be without third baseman Josh Jung for at least 10 days following an adductor strain, with the possibility of a longer absence, the team announced on Saturday.

The injury was confirmed after an MRI scan, and Jung was removed from the lineup prior to Thursday’s game.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker expressed optimism over Jung’s recovery, highlighting the 28-year-old’s work ethic.

“The thing about Josh is that he’s such a hard worker,” Schumaker said.

“I think he’s going to get back quicker than that 14-day mark. His process has been so good. I felt like his work in the cages, in the backfield and the lives were about to translate on the field. In the first couple of games, he hit the ball as hard as anybody. Honestly, if there’s stuff happening, I’d rather it happen now.”

Jung has endured two consecutive disappointing seasons. He batted .251 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs across 131 games in 2025.

In contrast, his rookie season in 2023 saw him earn All-Star honours, hit 23 homers, drive in 70 RBIs and help the Rangers claim the World Series, finishing fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

In the postseason, he hit .308 with three home runs and eight RBIs, including a .350 average in the World Series.

Infielder Justin Foscue will also miss at least 10 days due to a strained right hamstring, although Schumaker indicated it will not affect his chances of making the team.

“He’s just going to lose at-bats, which sucks for him,” Schumaker said. “But he still has time in camp to build up and prove himself.”