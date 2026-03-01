NBA: Joel Embiid out at least three games with strained oblique

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid) reacts while clutching his body after a play against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Feb 26, 2026. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid will miss at least three games because of a strained right oblique, the 76ers said Saturday.

Embiid was hurt during the 76ers' 124-117 victory over Miami on Thursday night, and the 76ers said an MRI exam on Saturday revealed the injury.

A seven-time All-Star with a history of injuries, Embiid will be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the host Boston Celtics as well as back-to-back home games against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The 76ers are 33-26, and Embiid has played in 33 games (all starts) this season, averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 31.2 minutes. Philadelphia is 21-12 with him and 12-14 without him.

Embiid was limited to 19 games last season because of an ailing left knee and had surgery in April. He began this season on a minutes restriction because of the knee, and he was out for five games in February because of knee and shin issues.

For his career, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 31.8 minutes in 485 regular-season games (all starts).

He also has averaged 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 35.3 minutes in 59 playoff games (all starts).

Embiid was the league’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season and was voted All-NBA first team in 2022-23 and second team four other times.

He is a three-time All-Defensive team second-team pick. Philadelphia made him the third overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.