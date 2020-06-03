First-class cricket readies players for rigours of int'l cricket: Tom Moody

Australia's former cricketer Tom Moody. Photo: Twitter

Australia's former cricketer Tom Moody has said that first-class cricket lays the foundation in cricketers, and emphasised the need for a strong domestic cricket system to prepare players for international arena.

The coach was invited by Northern’s head coach Mohammad Wasim to deliver an online lecture to his charges. During the session, Moody said that the experience gained in first-class cricket readies budding talent for the rigours of cricket at the highest level.

Wasim later summed up the contents of the lecture, telling Geo News that Moody called for a robust domestic cricket system.

"He also discussed the importance of physical and mental fitness, especially now when the switch between formats is so frequent," Wasim recalled.

"It was a well planned session and the whole team enjoyed the session. Some players also discussed how to cope with these testing times in terms of training and practice," he said.

