Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights, ZIM vs SA Match 51

Zimbabwe and South Africa face off in the 51st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 1, 2026. — Geo Super

DELHI: The 51st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Zimbabwe and South Africa was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

Historically, Zimbabwe and South Africa have faced each other eight times, with the Proteas leading with seven wins, while the Chevrons have yet to register a victory, with one match ending in no result.

Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi.