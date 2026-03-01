Pep Guardiola calls for respect after Leeds fans boo Ramadan break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds fans after the match against Leeds United in Premier League on February 28, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for greater respect after sections of Leeds United supporters booed a first-half stoppage that allowed players observing Ramadan to break their fast on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the Premier League fixture at Elland Road. In the 13th minute, coinciding with sunset in West Yorkshire, the referee briefly halted play under an established league protocol permitting Muslim players to take fluids.

City players Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki broke their fast on the touchline, while substitute Abdukodir Khusanov also observed the moment.

Despite an explanation displayed on the stadium’s big screen, boos were audible from parts of the home crowd.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola emphasised the importance of understanding and inclusivity.

"It's the modern world, right? Look at what happens in the world right now again today," Guardiola said

"You have to respect religion and respect the diversity, that is the point. The Premier League said for the fasting you can [spend] one or two minutes doing that, so the players did it. It is what it is, unfortunately

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out described the reaction as “massively disappointing,” noting that such pauses have been an agreed protocol for several years and are intended to make football more welcoming for Muslim players and communities.

Leeds assistant head coach Edmund Riemer also expressed disappointment at the response from some supporters.

Manchester City went on to secure a 1–0 victory, with Antoine Semenyo scoring the only goal of the game.