Michael Carrick dismisses Oliver Glasner speculation ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the match against Everton in Premier League on February 23, 2026, — Reuters

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick insists there is no personal motivation in facing Crystal Palace on Sunday, despite Palace manager Oliver Glasner being linked with the Old Trafford job.

Glasner is reportedly the second favourite with bookmakers to take the role permanently, while Carrick has emerged as the leading contender after guiding United to five wins and a draw from his first six matches in charge.

Victory this weekend would lift United to third in the table for the first time since the end of the 2022-23 campaign, particularly after Aston Villa’s surprise defeat at Wolves on Friday.

However, Carrick dismissed any suggestion that the managerial speculation adds extra incentive.

"It is not something that would cross my mind until you mentioned it," he said.

"It doesn't make any difference whatsoever.

"I have total respect for Crystal Palace and Oliver, in terms of the team that they are and the role they are doing. But it's the next game for us."

When the sides last met on 30 November, Palace were above United in the standings, though United claimed a 2-1 win.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt, influential that day, remains sidelined with a back injury, while Lisandro Martinez missed Monday’s victory at Everton with what Carrick described as "a small issue" that will not keep him out "for very long".

With Chelsea facing Arsenal and Aston Villa in the coming weeks, United have an opportunity to strengthen their position in the Champions League places following Ruben Amorim’s departure in January.