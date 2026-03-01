Usman Qadir reverses retirement, makes himself available for Pakistan

An undated picture of Pakistan's leg spinner Usman Qadir. - Instagram/usmanqadir2020

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has dramatically reversed his decision to retire from international cricket, announcing on Sunday that he is once again available for national selection across all formats.

The 31-year-old, who had called time on his international career on October 3, 2024, took to social media platform 'X' to declare his U-turn, citing a transformative period in Australia and family encouragement as key factors in his decision.

"After a period of deep reflection and a successful stint in Australia, I have decided to officially withdraw my retirement from all formats of international cricket with immediate effect," Qadir wrote.

Dil Dil pakistan 💚 pic.twitter.com/SGNpg5kuja — Usman Qadir (@Qadircricketer) February 28, 2026

The leg-spinner's recent campaign in Australia proved pivotal in reigniting his ambitions.

"My time playing in Australia was transformative. Achieving 41 wickets and receiving such a positive response reminded me that my competitive edge is as sharp as ever. It proved to me that I still have a significant contribution to make on the global stage," he stated.

Qadir also opened up about the personal motivations behind his return, emphasising the weight of his family's cricketing legacy. His father, the late Abdul Qadir, remains one of Pakistan's finest spin bowlers.

"Cricket is more than just a sport for me; it is a family legacy. After discussing this with my family and considering my father's immense contributions to Pakistan cricket, I feel a profound responsibility to continue. My family's wishes, combined with my own burning desire to represent my country, have made this decision clear," he said.

The spinner acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead but stressed that his commitment to representing Pakistan remains undiminished.

"I am fully committed to the grind and am making myself available for selection across a formats, starting from the basics, to serve Pakistan cricket to the best of my ability," he said.

Concluding his announcement on an emotional note, Qadir added: "My journey isn't finished. I am ready to carry forward the spirit of Pakistan cricket once again."

Qadir's international record includes one ODI appearance, in which he claimed a single wicket, and 25 T20I matches where he has taken 31 wickets at an impressive average of 7.95.