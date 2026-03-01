Pakistan-England second unofficial ODI called off amid Middle East tensions

Jordan Cox of England Lions bats during the 3rd T20 match against Pakistan Shaheens at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has taken decisive action to recalibrate its winter schedule, cancelling a senior Lions fixture and postponing a women’s training camp in the wake of escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The moves come as the governing body maintains active dialogue with UK government officials and security consultants to navigate what it describes as a fluid and rapidly evolving situation.

"The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice.

"Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week.

"We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips. England Men will travel to Mumbai for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final as planned."