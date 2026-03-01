Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Pakistan T20I captaincy after World Cup exit

Salman Agha of Pakistan reacts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - AFP

KANDY: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has addressed mounting speculation over his future as T20I captain, following the national side's premature exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Despite securing a victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, the Men in Green failed to progress further in the tournament, prompting intense scrutiny over the team’s leadership.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Agha faced direct questioning about whether he intended to resign from the captaincy or if the Pakistan Cricket Board would be compelled to relieve him of duties.

In response, the skipper remained composed and urged against hasty judgement, stressing the importance of measured deliberation over emotional reaction.

“To make a decision right now would be purely emotional. We will return home, take a couple of days — perhaps two to four — and then determine the appropriate course of action,” Agha stated.

Agha, who was appointed captain in March 2025 succeeding Mohammad Rizwan, has overseen 50 T20Is, securing 31 victories against 18 defeats—a commendable win percentage of 62.

However, his tenure has been marred by failure in major tournaments. Pakistan fell short in the Asia Cup 2025, suffering four defeats against arch-rivals India.

Their struggles on the big stage continued with another loss to India in the T20 World Cup, adding to a recent history of narrow defeats in high-stakes encounters.

Pakistan’s fate was sealed on Saturday despite a dominant performance. Placed third in Group 2 of the Super Eights, they needed not only to win but to do so by a substantial margin to overhaul New Zealand’s net run rate.

Put into bat first by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, Pakistan posted a formidable 212-8.

A record-breaking opening stand of 176 between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman laid the foundation.

Zaman fell for a blistering 84 off 42 deliveries, while Farhan top-scored with a magnificent 100 from 60 balls, his innings peppered with nine fours and five sixes.

The commanding total meant Pakistan needed to bowl Sri Lanka out for 147 or fewer to qualify.

However, the hosts mounted a spirited chase, finishing on 207-6.

In a dramatic final over, Sri Lanka needed 28 runs. Captain Shanaka smashed three consecutive sixes and a four off the first four deliveries from Shaheen Afridi.

The left-arm pacer held his nerve, however, delivering two dot balls to seal the win, but it was too little, too late for Pakistan’s semi-final hopes.