International cricket set to resume in July as ECB unveils summer schedule

If the UK government approves ECB's plan, there will be plenty of cricket this summer.

International cricket looks all set to resume in July as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its proposed scheduled for its home series against West Indies, although it is subject to final approval by the UK government.

According to a press release by the ECB, England will host West Indies for three Tests, to be played in Manchester and Southampton, under a 'biosecure' environment.

“The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on Tuesday 9 June and travel to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test,” said the ECB statement.

According to the schedule, West Indies will play first Test from July 8 at Southampton which will be followed by two Tests in Manchester from July 16 and 24 respectively.

The matches, if UK government gives its final nod, will be played behind closed doors and there will be no spectators. Everybody who is involved in the matches will be housed in on-site hotels.

There will be regular testing and quarantine zones for anyone suspected of having contracted Covid-19.

ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy said that the main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders, including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.

“We are in daily dialogue with the government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval,” he said.

“We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks,” he added.

International cricket has been suspended and several bilateral events were postponed due to outbreak of COVID-19. The last fully completed international match was an ODI played between Australia and New Zealand on March 13.

The statement further said that a decision on other scheduled matches for England men and women's teams this summer will be determined at a later date.

However, sources within ECB told Geo Super that plans were being finalised for the series against Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

According to sources, England will play three T20Is against Ireland soon after the series against West Indies, with all three matches planned to be played in Southampton.

England’s three-match Test series is scheduled to kick off from August 5, with Manchester being planned as host for the first Test, followed by two Tests in Southampton from August 13 and 21 respectively.

All three T20Is between Pakistan and England are proposed to be played in Manchester.

Followed by Pakistan’s series, England will host Australia in September, with three T20Is planned in Southampton and three ODIs in Manchester.

