David Moyes hails Jordan Pickford's 'wonder save' as Everton edge Newcastle

Everton's Jordan Pickford celebrates after the match at St James' Park in Newcastle on February 28, 2026. — Reuters

Jordan Pickford pulled off one of the best saves of the season as he deflected Sandro Tonali's volley to the crossbar in added time as Everton sealed a 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

After substitute Thierno Barry had struck late to put Everton ahead, Pickford leapt to his right as Tonali's perfectly timed shot, taken from just outside the box, rocketed towards the far post.

The England keeper managed to deflect the ball with his right hand, and it rattled the crossbar on its way out.

"The biggest credit I could give the save was that Tonali's volley was textbook. He couldn't have hit it any better. It took a wonder save to keep it out," Everton manager David Moyes said.

Eighth-placed Everton, looking to end a two-match losing streak in the league, led through Jarrad Branthwaite 19 minutes in. Jacob Ramsey equalised for Newcastle just after the half-hour mark, but Beto struck just two minutes later to restore Everton's lead.

Newcastle equalised again when Jacob Murphy scored in the 82nd minute, but Barry scored just a minute later to put Everton back ahead, before Pickford's save four minutes into added time ensured they left St James' Park with three points.

"The best save I've ever seen, I don't know how he's pulled it off. We know how much of a top goalkeeper he is. When he does things like that it's magic, he's kept us in the game at the end of the day," said Branthwaite.

Everton, eight points below the top four, hosts Burnley on Tuesday.